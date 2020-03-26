Podcast

Podcast: S03 Bonus 2 - Catch Up On COVID-19 Hiatus

Posted: Mar 26, 2020

Mike and Aaron connected from their respective homes to discuss the two weeks since the NBA season was suspended. Aaron asked Mike about his conversations with Danny Green and Alex Caruso, before they talked about the impact of the delay and potential return on LeBron and the rest of the Lakers. They also chatted about Commissioner Silver’s most recent comments on ESPN’s “The Jump.” SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode! It's The Purple & Gold Standard!

