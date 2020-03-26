Podcast: S03 Bonus 2 - Catch Up On COVID-19 Hiatus
Mike and Aaron connected from their respective homes to discuss the two weeks since the NBA season was suspended. Aaron asked Mike about his conversations with Danny Green and Alex Caruso, before they talked about the impact of the delay and potential return on LeBron and the rest of the Lakers. They also chatted about Commissioner Silver’s most recent comments on ESPN’s “The Jump.” SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode! It's The Purple & Gold Standard!
Recent Stories on Lakers.com
NEXT UP: