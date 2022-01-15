Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets - 1/15/22

The Lakers (21-21) have lost their last two games as they meet the Denver Nuggets (21-19) for the first time this season. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

REAVES IN RYTHYM

Austin Reaves has undoubtedly been one of the biggest surprises this first half of the season. He’s been a fan-favorite all season long thanks in large part to his effort on both sides of the ball, no matter if he’s playing five or 30 minutes a night.

After hitting the biggest shot of his career in Dallas on Dec. 15, 2021 (a buzzer-beating three-pointer), Reaves entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and missed the following six games.

Since his return on New Year’s Eve, Reaves has hit double-digit points in three of the last six games and has set new career-highs in points in back-to-back contests. He’s averaging 17.5 points and has knocked down 13-of-18 shots from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. On top of that, he leads the team in 2-point field goal percentage (73.2) of those Lakers who have played at least 20 games.

Can't take your eyes off Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/X6hzSZHHXG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 13, 2022

Reaves credited his current stretch of career-high scoring nights to being around star-studded teammates and stepping up in the moment to make the big shots.

“Just sticking with the offensive scheme and playing with great players,” Reaves said postgame. “They get most of the attention and if the ball comes to me, I just try to make the right play and knock down a shot. That’s what happens when you play with great players.”

SLOWING DOWN JOKER

The Lakers and Nuggets meet for the first time since their last matchup in May 2021 (a 93-89 L.A. victory). In that game, Nuggets’ center Nikola Jokic led his team with 32 points and nine rebounds.

The man they call “Joker” went on to be named league MVP, becoming the first Nuggets player to ever win the award and the first center since Shaquille O’Neal (2000) to earn the honor. Additionally, Jokic suited up in every game of last season. The last MVP to do that was Kobe Bryant in the 2007-08 season.

This season, Jokic leads the Nuggets in every traditional statistical category except three-point and free throw percentage and is out-performing his teammates by a landslide in points (25.5 – second closest is Will Barton with 15.3) and rebounds per game (14.0 – second closest is Aaron Gordon with 5.7). He is also second in the NBA in double-doubles (30) and has recorded a double-double of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in nine of his last 10 games.

Jokic has the ability to score on the perimeter but does most of his damage in the key (currently second in the NBA in average points in the paint with 15.3).

Whether the Lakers stick with their smaller lineup or choose to bring Dwight Howard or De'Andre Jordan into the rotation to matchup, the key ingredient to stopping the Denver big man is to limit his touches (Jokic leads the NBA in average touches at 99.1 per game). Additionally, the Nuggets enter tonight 21st in the league in three-point shooting, so by forcing the ball out of Jokic’s hands and pushing his teammates to take shots beyond the arc can lead to the Purple and Gold leaving Colorado with a win.

CONFIDENCE NEVER WAVERS

Russell Westbrook finds himself in a bit of a slump over the last three games but if you talk to the 14-year vet, you wouldn’t guess that based on his demeanor.

He’s scored under 10 points in his last three games and has not made a three-pointer in six-straight contests. Despite the low scoring numbers, Westbrook has still produced as a passer and a rebounder (averaging 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the last three games).

The one major area of improvement has been his turnover numbers. In the last four games, Westbrook has had two nights where he didn’t turn the ball over once and in the other two games has a combined total of just four turnovers.

Westbrook came to L.A. for the obvious reason of winning a championship and no one is harder on themselves than Russ is on himself. But even with the critics and opponent jeers he continues to believe in his abilities with each game that passes.

“That’s been my whole career,” Westbrook said in Wednesday’s postgame. “Every year there’s always the conversation of if and what and how and when, and we have the group here that’s able to do it. Once we all get together and put some stretches of games together and stay healthy, we’ll be able to see what we can do as the season continues along.”