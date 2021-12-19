Three Things to Know: Lakers at Bulls - 12/19/21

The Lakers (16-14) are in Chicago (17-10) for the final game of their three-game trip that has been marked by absences due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The game tips at 5:00 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Already facing severe depletion in terms of available bodies, the Lakers lost Kent Bazemore for Sunday’s game due to the league’s health and safety protocols, which makes him the sixth Laker on that list:

- Kent Bazemore

- Avery Bradley

- Talen Horton-Tucker

- Dwight Howard

- Malik Monk

- Austin Reaves

Kendrick Nunn was in protocols yesterday, but cleared them on Sunday, implying a false positive, as both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had in the last few weeks.

The protocols haven’t just applied to the players. Frank Vogel will miss Sunday’s game, as will assistant coach Phil Handy. That means David Fizdale will handle head coaching duties for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off their own H&S protocol situation in which they had their previous two games canceled. They’ll be without the following players: Zach LaVine; Ayo Dosumu; Troy Brown Jr.; and Alize Johnson (COVID-19 protocols). Matt Thomas is doubtful, and Derrick Jones Jr. questionable as he searches for game conditioning coming out of protocols.

DeMar DeRozan has cleared protocols, however, and the Bulls do expect to have regular starters Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic available as well, plus JeVonte Green, who’s started 12 games. The Lakers are down to two starters, LeBron and Westbrook.

ANTHONY DAVIS INJURY

In the third quarter of Friday evening’s loss at Minnesota, Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels stumbled backwards trying to defend LeBron James, and barreled directly into the leg of Anthony Davis, causing AD’s knee to buckle. The result was a contusion and MCL sprain, which will keep Davis out for at least the next month.

An MRI on the left knee of Anthony Davis revealed an MCL sprain. Davis will be re-evaluated by Lakers team doctors in about 4 weeks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 18, 2021

The loss of a two-way star player like Davis will very difficult for LAL to deal with, as there’s nobody that replaces what he does on the court. Nonetheless, the Lakers have found ways to win without him, going 6-3 in 2019-20, 19-17 in 2020-21 and 3-0 so far this year. LeBron is of course the biggest key there, but the Lakers have also had many more bodies available in the past three seasons than they do for this particular game.

IT RETURNS

A bright spot in an otherwise dim evening in Minnesota was Isaiah Thomas. IT came straight out of a one-game appearance in the G-League last week to playing 22 minutes off the bench, and leading the Lakers in scoring with 19 points on five of 12 FG’s, and seven of nine free throws.

Thomas signed a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship exception provision, and after getting a phone call on Thursday morning from Rob Pelinka, boarded a plane hours later to meet the team in Minnesota. Thomas spoke after the game about the truly unique circumstances, and about how much he appreciates the opportunity to be back on an NBA court, especially wearing Purple and Gold:

"After Rob called me the first thing I thought of was Kobe...he would always send me a text when something dope happened." @isaiahthomas reflects on his #LakeShow return, his special bond with Kobe, and the tough road to getting back to the NBA. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/EEFrlbYVSj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 18, 2021

Thomas said it meant a ton to him to hear the ovation in Minnesota when he checked into the game, and share his motivation being his absolute love of the game. Having played only three games last season and not making a roster to start this season as he’s battled back from a serious hip injury, IT is happy that he’s no longer feeling pain. He told me before the game that he’s feeling “110 percent,” and actually able to contribute at the highest level. The Lakers will certainly need his production against a tough Bulls backcourt.