Heat Take Game 5, Lakers Lead Series 3-2

The Lakers fell to the Heat 108 – 111 in what was a true Finals battle. The two best teams in the league went blow for blow, tallying a staggering seven lead changes in the last three minutes of play. Los Angeles tied their team postseason high with 25 fast-break points (8/24 at POR). LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 60+ points for the 22nd time as teammates, losing their second game in those scenarios (20-2). The duo became the seventh pair of teammates to each record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in an NBA Finals Game and the first since June 4, 2017 (S. Curry/K. Durant vs. CLE).

LeBron James finished with 40 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3FG), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 42 minutes, marking the eighth time he has scored at least 40 points in an NBA Finals game. The performance marked his fifth Finals game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, tying Shaquille O’Neal for most such games in NBA history. James (35 years, 284 days old) passed Michael Jordan (35 years, 117 days) as the oldest player to score at least 40 points in an NBA Finals game, according to StatHead Basketball. His six three-pointers were his highest total of the 2020 NBA Playoffs and mark a career high in the NBA Finals. James appeared in the 259th playoff game of his career, tying Derek Fisher for most in NBA history. James scored 20+ points in a single half of an NBA Finals game for the 21st time of his career (21, first half), the most such times for any player over the last 50 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Anthony Davis tallied 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 42 minutes, good for his 11th double-double of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Davis became the fifth player since at least 1983-84 to tally 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 3+ assists, 3+ steals and 3+ blocks in an NBA Finals game (joining T. Duncan, K. Durant, L. James, D. Wade), according to StatHead Basketball.