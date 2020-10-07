Lakers Battle to Defeat Heat Behind James, Davis and Caldwell-Pope

It was nervous time for nearly 43 minutes, but the Lakers finished 102-96 over the Miami Heat. The Purple and Gold are now up 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

AD: Another Dagger pic.twitter.com/IiRnAee11w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

Los Angeles and Miami tugged back and forth for the entire game, but the Lake Show tightened their grip and took the game in the final minutes. Their defense set the expectation that this Game 4 was no surrender.

LeBron James (28 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists) and Anthony Davis (22 points, 9 rebounds) performed under pressure. The inside-outside tandem dictated the Lakers formidable defense. You could feel the LeBron-Chasedown in your bones. And AD taking on Miami’s strong shooters was magnificent. The Brow and team held Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to under 25 points respectively. Coach Frank Vogel switched to a small-ball lineup, and with the presence of Markieff Morris (9 points) his scheme was successful.

Overall, the King’s vision was dialed in on every facet of the floor. He was hot from three and looked like he loved splitting the defense — as Miami continued to pack the paint. And even with an abnormally quiet first half, the King continued to do the little things as his teammates stepped up and took charge.

Split the defense. And-1. That’s a King move.



(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/dZHUP8UqbL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

There is one thing LBJ did and always does without fail: collects the ball and gets moving in transition. Similarly, AD was right there when Bron wasn’t grabbing the rebound and gave his offense momentum to fire up something special.

AD on the attack early



(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/9I0uGA6YdO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

When the duo wasn’t waiting for the ball under the rim, it was Rajon Rondo stepping up to do his team a solid defensively. With 7 rebounds, Rondo made it abundantly apparent that as a point guard he’s quite comfortable on the glass. As his no-look passes and frequent steals have probably let on, Doe is as svelte as he is calculated.

On the topic of calculated, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 points, 5 assists) and Danny Green (10 points) played with such purpose this game. Their shooting accuracy brought a much-needed consistency to their squad.

Caldwell-Pope, in particular, was a sensational spark. It was KCP in the final minutes of the fourth with a triple and then a drive that notified the city of Los Angeles the game was theirs.

Both teams were desperate tonight — that was evident. “We needed every second from the bench,” LeBron stressed. They got that and some. The Lakers need one more game to grab their 17th title. “We understand what’s at stake,” James said after the game. They have their shot Friday night.