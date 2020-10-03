Lakers Garner Game 2 Behind Strong Davis & James

With a 124-114 win over the Miami Heat, the Lakers are now undefeated in their Kobe City Edition uniforms and up 2-0 in the NBA Finals. “It's always special to represent someone that meant so much,” LeBron stated of the team’s passion while wearing Kobe Bryant’s uniform.

Man on a mission



( ABC) pic.twitter.com/xIyCLFiFfn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2020

From the start, the Lake Show took hold of Game 2 and didn’t look back. All and all, Miami looked to decrease the margin at times but were unsuccessful in terms of ever taking a lead. For the second game in this series, Miami occupied the paint and dared the Lakers to shoot and score from the perimeter. The team took a Playoff record-breaking 47 shots from three. But they were most successful penetrating the paint. The Lake Show broke 100 points by the third quarter. This undertaking was led by two men dressed in black.

Anthony Davis (32 points, 14 rebounds) was powerful. The Brow was 15-for-20 from the field. To reiterate, he missed a total of five shots in his forty minutes played. He scored nearly 50% of his shots right under the rim, but whether he was planted in the paint, pulling up, or crafting a mid-range jumper, Davis decided where and how he would score. And knew exactly where to collect the ball in case his teammates didn’t. Coach Frank Vogel says of AD, the offensive weapon: “I don’t know if he gets higher than the way he’s playing now, he’s playing great.”

The second half of the power duo, LeBron James (33 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds) was locked in. LeBron announced that he was up until 4:30 am watching film from Game 1. The King was fully equipped this Friday night. He stated postgame, “It never gets old being on this stage.” His intensity makes it evident; he doesn’t take one minute for granted. Leading the fast break and infiltrating the paint were top of No. 23’s mind. His interior passes broke Miami’s zone defense wide open and spread the scoring wealth. Sharing the wealth specifically to his playmaker partner-in-crime Rajon Rondo (16 points, 10 assists).

Rondo advanced again on the All-Time Playoffs Assists list, now sitting at No. 6. His performance was calculated, always a step ahead he dished out dimes for 26 minutes with ease. Alongside Manu Ginobili, Doe is now the only other player in 35 seasons to clock in 15 points and 10 assists off the bench in a Finals game.

With each victory the team remains humble and focused. LBJ acknowledged postgame, “It's a great team that we’re playing and we understand that.” LeBron plans on reviewing Game 2 just as he reviewed Game 1, stating, “I’m looking forward to watching the film once again and seeing how we can do better.” The Lakers need two more to take the title. Game 3 is Sunday.