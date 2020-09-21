Davis Sinks Game Winner for Game 2 Victory

Lakers Nation, give it up for Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. (31 pts, 9 reb) and the big fella’s game-winning three to give the Lakers a 105-103 victory over Denver. The guys are now 3-0 in their Kobe City Edition Uniforms.

“That was Mamba right there. Mamba Mentality.” pic.twitter.com/SjHEQ4QwLQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

It was the shot heard around the NBA as an AD triple hit nothing but net in the final seconds of tonight’s game. But arguably the best part of the night was watching Davis yell “Kobe” as he embraced his teammates.

Let’s start from the beginning...

When it comes to LeBron James (26 pts, 11 reb) opponents must ask themselves: what’s the lesser of two evils? Because if they try to stop him entirely, they will lose completely. The King can score from anywhere. That’s not even a hyperbole — tonight we saw LBJ drive through the paint, a path that is pure child’s play for him. Then LeBron was getting hot from three and Denver’s defense took note. They abandoned their zone and tried to track down LeBron’s shot at the perimeter, except this just opened up things even more for the Lakers for a majority of the matchup. Enter AD.

Bron starts this one off from beyond the arc



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/J4ynKJAqix — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 20, 2020

Davis took the lead in the second act of tonight’s contest. He was agile offensively, his mid-range jumper was elegant, yet again, and of course the confidence of a 7-footer to call game from three is incredible — absolutely incredible. AD leaves spectators dazed and confused often because of his pliable style of play. When you need a big, he’ll be a big. When you need a point guard, he’ll be a point guard. And when you need a “Mamba shot,” as Coach Frank Vogel called it, AD will give you a Mamba shot.

ANTHONY DAVIS. FOR THE WIN.



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/qolqy9DHMY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Honorable mention goes out to his Freshness. This is Alex Caruso’s first playoffs run ever. No, seriously... it’s understandable that the one-handed jam, finger-roll layup, and dogged defense would make you think differently, but this is in fact AC’s first playoff go-round. He’s proved countless times throughout his career that he is coal under pressure.

Alex Caruso: He's built different.



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/EtmC5Bozi6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Tonight, the Lakers saw why the Nuggets are referred to as the “comeback kids” by league commentators. It was a game a bit too close for comfort, but the guys fought back hard together and honored Kobe as an integral unit this Sunday evening.

The team has two more to go. Back on Tuesday.