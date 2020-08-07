Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Rockets (8/6/20)

The Lakers offensive drought continued Thursday in a 97 – 113 loss to the Rockets (43-15). The Lakers are now 2-3 since the restart with three games left to play in the regular season.

Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring for the fourth time this season with 21 points along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in his eighth start of the season. Kuzma has now scored at least 20 points in nine games this season and 63 times in his career. The performance was the 21st time Kuzma has blocked multiple shots in a game and the seventh time he has done so this season. Anthony Davis tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes, good for his 29th double-double of the season and the 299th of his career.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 10 points (4-6 FG) with four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench. With the performance, he became the 15th rookie this season to have at least four steals in a game.

Dwight Howard notched eight points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes. The contest marked the fourth time he has recorded at least 15 boards this season and the 349th time he has done so in his career.