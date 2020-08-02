Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Raptors (8/1/20)

The Lakers Saturday were unable to topple the defending champs from the bubble, losing the contest 107-92. The Lakers went into the half up 44-41, but were unable to stop a flurry of scoring from Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby. This marks Toronto’s 11th straight win over the Lakers.

LeBron James recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes, good for his 44th double-double of the season (6th in NBA) and his 15th game of the year with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (T-12th in NBA). The contest marked his 990th consecutive regular season game with at least 10 points, extending an NBA record.

Anthony Davis notched 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes. The performance was his 21st game this season with at least three blocks (T-5th in NBA) and the 216th time he has done so in his career.

Kyle Kuzma led the second unit in scoring for the 26th time this season, ending the night with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Alex Caruso tallied 11 points, three assists, three steals and one block in 24 minutes off the bench, his sixth career game with at least three takeaways.