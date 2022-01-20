NBA All-Star Voting: Third Fan Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan voting returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9:00pm PT.

Anthony Davis remains at 5th place and Carmelo Anthony at 7th place in the Western Conference frontcourt and Russell Westbrook is at 6th amongst Western Conference guards.

TNT will reveal the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

You can vote daily on the vote.nba.com site.