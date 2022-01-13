NBA All-Star Voting: Second Fan Returns

In the In the second fan voting returns for NBA All-Star 2022 presented by Tissot, four Lakers remain in the top 10 of their respective Western Conference position groups. LeBron James is the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference frontcourt and stands at 2nd overall in the Western Conference and 2nd overall amongst all players. Anthony Davis has moved up to 5th place and Carmelo Anthony to 7th place in the Western Conference frontcourt and Russell Westbrook is now up to 6th amongst Western Conference guards.

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 20. NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot concludes on Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight ET.

You can vote daily on the vote.nba.com site.