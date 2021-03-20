LeBron Injures Right Ankle

LeBron James left Saturday’s game against Atlanta early in the second quarter after injuring his right ankle.

Following the game, it was determined that LeBron James has a high right ankle sprain and he’ll be out indefinitely.

Hawks wing Solomon Hill made contact with the right leg of LeBron, causing James to fall and injure the ankle. James was able to stay in the game after a time out, and he hit a 3-pointer to reach 10 points in his 11 minutes. After one defensive possession, LeBron signaled for a time out and walked directly to the locker room.

LeBron had played in all but one game this season, at Sacramento on March 3, the final game before the All-Star break. L.A. lost 123-120.