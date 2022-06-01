Winning Culture Highlights Fourth Draft Workout

On the first day of June, the Lakers held a fourth workout session for prospects as the NBA Draft looms almost three weeks to the day.

Wednesday’s list of potential pickups included:

- R.J. Cole (UConn)

- Jules Bernard (UCLA)

- Kur Kuath (Marquette)

- Jaden Shackelford (Alabama)

- Zyon Pullin (UC Riverside)

- David McCormack (Kansas)

Draft night is always special for the young men who strive to make it into the league but that doesn’t take away from those who have entered as undrafted players.

Looking back in league history, some of the most prolific players did not hear their name on draft night. This includes former players Ben Wallace, John Starks, and Bruce Bowen, and current Toronto Raptors guard Fed VanVleet, to name a few.

The unique similarity of those four is that they didn’t come from huge college basketball schools, unlike Jules Bernard, who spent all four of his seasons playing for UCLA.

“I’m someone who is about winning,” Bernard noted in his post session interview. “I went to UCLA because of the winning culture. The one thing that translates well is my winning and competitive mentalities. I understand what gets me on the court and what helps the team win. My time there definitely helped get me prepared for this next level.”

Bernard has grown up in Los Angeles and attended Windward School for high school ball before committing to the Bruins.

In his senior season, Bernard averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 35 games.

The 22-year-old guard emphasized the importance of being a sponge during this process, knowing at any second he can get the call to join the league.

“I feel I have the ability and the mindset to come in and effect the game right away,” Bernard said. “In this situation, there are a lot of older guys (noting the Lakers current roster) and a lot of great minds on this team. So, I’m taking in as much information and continuing to be a competitor.”

From another elite college basketball school is David McCormack, who capped his senior year at Kansas with a national championship win over North Carolina.

The 6’10 center scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading the Jayhawks in the largest comeback in NCAA tournament history (trailed by 15 at halftime).

“That’s something that will stick with me forever,” McCormack explained with a smile. “It’s an awesome feeling but at the same time I always need to make sure I’m locked in, focusing on the next part of my journey.”

McCormack finished his final college season with 10.6 points on 50.8 percent from the field (led team), 7.0 rebounds, and earned Third-team All-Big 12.

The grind has had no days off, for McCormack because of the Jayhawks long run into April and immediately jumping into draft workouts. But the big man is not fazed by having continuous work.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I always tell myself; you’ve dreamed, prayed, and hoped to be in this position. Why, at this point, when you’re tired and a little fatigued give up or lay down now? This has been a driving goal and there’s zero reason to let up when you’re right on the doorstep. I remind myself of that and it makes everything else easy.”