Lakers vs. Sixers, Three Things to Know: March 25, 2021

The Lakers (28-16) return home after a two-game trip to face Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia (31-13) on Thursday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

INJURY REPORT

Unfortunately for the Lakers, there’s nothing more important right now than the injury report, which still features both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, Marc Gasol has yet to return to game action since being cleared from NBA health and safety protocols. Frank Vogel said they’re taking it day-by-day as Gasol regains his conditioning, so he remains a question mark. In his absence, Vogel gave Devontae Cacok, on a two-way contract, his first opportunity to start in Tuesday’s loss at New Orleans, alongside Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma in the frontcourt.

The Sixers are also banged up, meanwhile, with Joel Embiid out with a knee injury, and fellow starter Seth Curry has missed three straight games with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Danny Green, a key role player in L.A.’s 2020 title, is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

L.A.’S OFFENSE

The biggest challenge in the absence of LeBron and AD has been on the offensive end. Not that the defense has or can match what it is with the starting frontcourt in place, but the Lakers can at least rely some on energy and effort on that end. On offense, however, it’s more difficult to create open shots without their two All-Stars. As Kyle Kuzma put it:

Kyle Kuzma: "This team was constructed playing off LeBron and Anthony Davis.”



That of course resulted in a championship last season, and had LAL off to a strong start this year. Kuz said they have to try to adjust basically everything w/out the 2 stars. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 24, 2021

Offense was the focus of Vogel’s postgame presser after the loss to New Orleans, which tells you something for a coach who always has defense top of mind.

"Getting us organized offensively is probably my top priority right now." Frank Vogel with a few takeaways from the Lakers losing slump. pic.twitter.com/HM6Msqji3e — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 24, 2021

SIXERS WITHOUT EMBIID

Since MVP candidate Joel Embiid was injured on March 12, the Sixers have managed to go 6-1, playing good basketball led by their other All-Star, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and a strong supporting cast. They’re playing much like the Lakers were after the All-Star break before LeBron got hurt, as they went 4-0, with everything revolving around him, allowing role players to … be role players.

Center Tony Bradley and his backup, 2020-title-winner-with-L.A. Dwight Howard, have both played well at the center spot. Green’s playing defense (1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in March), Harris is scoring (25 points in their most recent win, vs. GSW) and Simmons is leading the league’s best transition team (No. 1 in fastbreak points). Philly is 2nd in defensive rating on the season, nearing L.A.’s top mark amidst this Lakers slump, and 14th on offense.