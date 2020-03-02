LeBron James
(Anna Lupean/Lakers.com)

Lakers vs. Sixers: 3 Things to Know (3/3/20)

by Rodrigo Azurmendi
Staff Writer
Posted: Mar 02, 2020

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

1) LeBron’s reign continues
We’ve never seen anything like LeBron James’ age-35 season.

The King got the 94th triple-double of his career Sunday night against the Pelicans, shouldering a bigger load in Anthony Davis’ absence by dropping 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

Despite seeing a slight drop in playing time compared to last season, LBJ is averaging a career-high 10.2 dimes along with his 25.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. His 2.2 three-pointers per game are also the highest mark in his career.

In his 17th year in the league, the man is still on a mission.

2) Kuzma heating up
February was Kyle Kuzma’s lowest scoring month of the season, but the third-year forward has been trending up recently.

In his last 5 games, Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points in close to 26 minutes per game.

His outside shot isn’t quite clicking yet, but the rest of his repertoire is as nasty as ever:

3) Shake It Off, Shake It Off
With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons injured, Philadelphia has a new sheriff in town.

Shake Milton went off for 39 points on 14-of-20 from the field in the narrow loss to the Clippers Sunday afternoon and looms like the biggest threat from the Sixers at the moment.

In his last 5 games, the second-year guard is averaging 20.4 points and 4.2 assists while shooting an outrageous 63.2% from the field and an even more impressive 73.3% from beyond the arc. Yes, the SMU product has made 22 of his last 30 three-pointers.

Veterans Al Horford and Tobias Harris are still around and playing well, making sure Brett Brown’s team remains very dangerous even without their young stars.

Injury Report
Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) are questionable.
Sixers: Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain), Ben Simmons (nerve impingement lower back), and Josh Richardson (concussion protocol) are out.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT
TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally
Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga
Unis: Gold Icon
Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

