(Anna Lupean/Lakers.com)
Lakers vs. Sixers: 3 Things to Know (3/3/20)
Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
1) LeBron’s reign continues
We’ve never seen anything like LeBron James’ age-35 season.
Royal Takeover— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2020
(: @SpectrumSN, ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ye3WbIu6gT
2) Kuzma heating up
February was Kyle Kuzma’s lowest scoring month of the season, but the third-year forward has been trending up recently.
Kuz gets 'em with the pic.twitter.com/le7eoP0C6S— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2020
3) Shake It Off, Shake It Off
With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons injured, Philadelphia has a new sheriff in town.
Wasn't the outcome we wanted, but helluva night for @SniperShake.— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 2, 2020
39 PTS | 3 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/BNmB3xKSdv
Injury Report
Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) are questionable.
Sixers: Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain), Ben Simmons (nerve impingement lower back), and Josh Richardson (concussion protocol) are out.
Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT
TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally
Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga
Unis: Gold Icon
Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California
Recent Stories on Lakers.com
NEXT UP: