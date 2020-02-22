Lakers Extend Winning Streak After Davis' Huge Second Half

LOS ANGELES – Gotta keep those streaks going.

These days there are as many stats as frozen yogurt flavors, but when certain criteria happen, the Lakers always come away with a W.

For instance, the Lakers improved to 17-0 when LeBron James scores 30 points.

The King had an extremely efficient performance against Memphis Friday night with 32 points on 17 shots after an excellent 11-for-12 at the free throw line.

James added seven assists and a pair of blocks while holding down the fort in the first half as the Lakers awaited the return of a hobbled Anthony Davis.

King’s still in his All-Star Game bag



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/CRc2xt86hz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2020

The Lakers are also now 37-0 when leading at the end of the third quarter, proving how difficult of a task it is to try and come back on them late in games.

That is especially true when you have Davis putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds in 21 second-half minutes.

AD finished with 28 and 13 after missing most of the first quarter with a bruised right calf.

Oh, and the Lakers are now 2-0 this season when he blocks at least seven shots. Yes, after swatting eight against the Pistons in early January, Davis had himself another block party:

One of the League’s most powerful palms



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/dcizpqyHaG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2020

The whole game wasn’t a joy ride though, despite opening up a 25-point lead early in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies, currently sitting in the eight spot in the Western Conference (they’d play L.A. in the first round if the playoffs started tomorrow), fought back and got within four points, and then within seven with 2:17 to go in the fourth.

“We knew it was probably going to be a little sloppy,” Davis said. “First game back after what, 10 days of being off? We knew the first was going to be a little sloppy but I think we did a great job. A team that’s been red hot, third in the league since January 1st record-wise, fourth defensively and been playing great offensively.”

Alex Caruso was key in putting the game away, with a pair of late free throws and this putback dunk that had STAPLES Center rocking:

So Fresh and so clean



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/9jfEuIVCkt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2020

“Alex is one of those guys that impacts the game in a million ways,” head coach Frank Vogel said.

Caruso was a plus-23 in 23 minutes, a tendency that’s becoming more irrefutable by the day.

“Last 2 games he’s been playing out of his mind,” Vogel added.