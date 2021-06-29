Lakers 2021 Preseason Schedule Presented by Delta Air Lines

The Lakers will kick off their six-game exhibition schedule by hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, October 3, at STAPLES Center. The team then travels to face Phoenix on Wednesday, October 6, followed by a road matchup with Golden State at the Chase Center on Friday, October 8. The Suns and Warriors will visit STAPLES Center on October 10 and 12, respectively, before the Lakers close their preseason schedule in Sacramento on October 14.

All Lakers preseason games will air on Spectrum SportsNet, while the national broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below (all times Pacific):

Oct. 3 - 12:30PM PT Lakers vs. Nets @ STAPLES Center Oct. 6 - 6:00PM PT Lakers at Suns @ Phoenix Oct. 8 - 7:30PM PT Lakers at Warriors @ Golden State Oct. 10 - 6:30PM PT Lakers vs. Suns @ STAPLES Center Oct. 12 - 7:30PM PT Lakers vs. Warriors @ STAPLES Center Oct. 14 - 7:00PM PT Lakers at Kings @ Sacramento

