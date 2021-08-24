Lakers and UCLA Health Gift Newborns & Families to Honor Kobe’s Birthday

Yesterday was Kobe’s birthday and today is Kobe Day. The 20-year Lakers Legend made a name for himself in not one, but two jersey numbers: 8 & 24, on this day Kobe fans celebrate all he brought to the game of basketball and beyond.

To honor Kobe, the Lakers and UCLA Health joined forces to gift newborn families born on 8/23 and 8/24 with No. 8 baby beanies, Lakers swaddle blankets, and three, adult No. 24 Kobe t-shirts. Two t-shirts are for family members and the last one is for the baby to grow into.

Life is unpredictable, but the Lakers will always be a constant.

The first “Kobe baby” was born on 8/23 at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Santa Monica donning the Lakers Family fit, but the cuteness didn’t stop after one.

Kobe was a man that could pinpoint the strength in others and wanted them to see the best in themselves. He believed that “If you really want to create something that lasts generations, you have to help inspire the next generation.”

The Lakers were so fortunate to work with UCLA Health and make this family initiative possible. One of the greatest things is growing the Lakers Family. And on the days that honor Kobe, it couldn’t be a better time to add a few new members.

Lakers Family is forever, Mamba is forever.

Photos