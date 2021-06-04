Lakers 2020-21 Exit Interview Notes

The mission for the 2020-21 Lakers was simple: championship or bust. And so, even if their first round exit on Thursday is quickly explainable, there’s clear disappointment around the team, which was expressed during Friday’s exit interviews.

L.A. held a 2-1 series lead and carried a lot of confidence into Game 4 of their Round 1 series against No. 2 seeded Phoenix, but a groin injury to Anthony Davis in the second quarter was a microcosm of their entire season. Ill-timed injuries made a major impact throughout, and were ultimately the reason L.A. had to struggle to get the No. 7 seed, and why they lost to an excellent Suns team.

Below is a summary of the most pertinent points made by Lakers players, plus Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka, as they came to grips with one of the most unique and challenging seasons in NBA history, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: