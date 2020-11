With the season start being announced, here are the dates for key moments leading into the season.

November 18: NBA Draft at 5:00 p.m. PT on ESPN

November 20: Free agent negotiations begin at 3:00 p.m. PT.

November 22: Players can sign contracts with teams beginning at 9:01 a.m. PT.

December 22: Opening Night of NBA 2020-21 season