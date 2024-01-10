Fidel Olmos Wins MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot

Between the third and fourth quarters of tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, Fidel Olmos of Redlands, Calif., hit a half-court shot to win the $100,000 MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot.

The 34-year-old becomes the 15th winner, aside from former Lakers player Vlade Divac, to win the MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot, a promotion which began during the 2006-07 season.