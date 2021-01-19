Dennis lay up

Running Diary: Lakers 113 | Golden State Warriors 115 (01/18/21)

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Jan 18, 2021
Tags
Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious, Caruso, Alex, Davis, Anthony, Harrell, Montrezl, James, LeBron

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious

Caruso, Alex

Davis, Anthony

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter