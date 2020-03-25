During a confusing and chaotic time in Los Angeles and around the world, we are left with an emptiness in more ways than one. With the NBA suspension, game filled evenings run a bit quiet but it’s a time to reflect and learn and resurfacing Lakers archive might not be a bad place to start. Every game day we will provide you with a deep dive of archive footage from our scheduled opponent.

To start them off, here are some moments that shaped and made what we know of to be The Best of Lakers Jazz.