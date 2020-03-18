Lakers Statement

EL SEGUNDO – Today we were made aware that four players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19.

We have been in immediate contact with our players and basketball operations staff members since being made aware of this development.

Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.

The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus.

We appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy and healthy recovery.