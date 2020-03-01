Lakers at Pelicans: 3 Things to Know (3/1/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ rubber match against the New Orleans Pelicans.

1) Sweep season?

With a victory tonight, the Lakers would sweep New Orleans for the first time in seven years — back when the franchise was known as the Hornets and Anthony Davis was in his rookie season.

Davis has been the key against his former team thus far. He’s been dominant on both sides of the floor, averaging a massive 36.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.7 blocks. This also includes games with 46 and 41 points.

LeBron James (28.7 pts, 10.7 ast) and Danny Green (15.3 pts, 52% 3P) have also been great versus New Orleans — much-needed considering how all three battles hav been close.

2) Matchup to Watch: Bron vs. ???

When the Lakers and Pelicans squared off earlier this week, New Orleans was without an answer for LeBron James, who went off for a season-high 40 points.

The Pelis tried defending the King with a guard, but even defensive ace Jrue Holiday was no match for James’ strength as he overwhelmed down low. But none of Holiday’s teammates had any success against LeBron either.

LeBron shot: 5-of-11 against Holiday; 4-of-6 on Josh Hart; 4-of-6 on Zion Williamson; and 4-of-4 against Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors and J.J. Redick combined.

3) Zion and B.I. making the Pelis soar

New Orleans is eyeing a first-round series against the Lakers, as it sits just 2.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Brandon Ingram has been leading the charge. A top-15 scorer and All-Star this season, Ingram has blended slashing and shooting to become a legit offensive threat. He put up 34 points on the Lakers and followed with 29 in Friday’s win over Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson has been as spectacular as advertised. He hung up 29 in his first game against the Lakers, who were unable to deal with his overwhelming physicality, sending him to the foul line 19 times.

Injury Report

Lakers: TBD

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) is doubtful. J.J. Redick (left hamstring strain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana