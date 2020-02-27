Lakers at Warriors: 3 Things to Know (2/27/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers start their road trip against the Golden State Warriors.

1) Filling in for the King

After dropping a season-high 40 points in Tuesday’s win over New Orleans, LeBron James will not be in the lineup due to a sore groin.

James has been electrifying (even by his own towering standards) of late, eclipsing 30 points in three of his last four games. Last game saw him put on a one-man dunk contest, while somehow still having the time to cash five 3-pointers.

LeBron has missed only two games this season, with the Lakers splitting the results. We’ll see if L.A. elects to go small with three guards or if they replace James with a similarly-sized player, like Kyle Kuzma, who had 36 points in LeBron’s absence in a win last month over Oklahoma City.

2) AC just makes plays

Ever notice how the Lakers seemingly always go on a run when Alex Caruso checks into the game? Well, the numbers back that up.

Over their last four contests, the Lakers have outscored their opponents by 67 points in Caruso’s 71 minutes of playing time (third-best in the league over that stretch). And it didn’t get any more eye-popping than that win over New Orleans.

Caruso — who had eight points and eight assists — provided highlight after highlight, from his no-look dime on LeBron’s poster to his block of the year entry on former teammate Lonzo Ball.

Alex Caruso: 7-footer in a guard’s body



(: TNT ) pic.twitter.com/d8f485V946 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020

3) Dubs hungry for a dub

Tough times in the Bay, where Golden State has gone from five straight NBA Finals appearances to last place in the entire league.

Injuries to the Splash Brothers — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — have prevented the Warriors from coming anywhere close to their ceiling. In the meantime, they are looking to a crew of newcomers to fill some voids.

Andrew Wiggins has been shooting well in his first few games in SF (though he has lost 19 straight with both Minnesota and Golden State). Marquese Chriss gave the Lakers fits a few weeks ago with a 26-point game. And Draymond Green is still Draymond Green, averaging 6.3 assists — second most among NBA bigs.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right index finger sprain) is probable. LeBron James (sore groin) is out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (right pelvic contusion) is probable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Chase Center — San Francisco, California