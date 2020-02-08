Lakers at Warriors: 3 Things to Know (2/8/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers hit the Bay against the Golden State Warriors.

1) LeBron and a moment of serendipity

In one of the most spectacular plays of his career, LeBron James also (whether he knew it or not) paid an incredible tribute to Kobe Bryant.

All alone on a breakaway against Houston, LeBron gathered himself and threw down a mind-blowing, two-handed reverse windmill. It just so happens that Kobe had a mirror image play … on the same exact basket … 19 years earlier.

Same arena. Same basket. Same dunk. 19 years apart. pic.twitter.com/fj7HRmqv3c — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2020

2) JaVale looking for an encore

Last time the Lakers saw Golden State, JaVale McGee unleashed his top performance of the season by piling up 18 points and 17 rebounds — both season-highs — along with three steals and three blocks.

McGee absolutely worked the undersized Warriors, throwing down dunk after dunk while also anchoring the defensive side. Now he’ll look for a repeat performance against his former team.

JaVale had himself a great time in the Bay, winning titles in both of his years, including as the Warriors’ starting center in the 2018 Finals.

At this point, @JaValeMcGee might just take this hoop home with him



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/x4Kxv8WQMo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 14, 2019

3) New day in the Bay

How quickly the NBA landscape changes. Eight months after appearing in the Finals, Golden State is now an NBA-worst 12–40 on the season.

The Warriors have started pivoting to the future, dealing leading scorer D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota in a trade that included a first-round pick. However, while Golden State will miss D-Lo’s 24 points a night, they will get back 22 from Andrew Wiggins, who has attacked the rim with great success this year.

Eventually the Warriors will regain the services of Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but for now they’ll look to Wiggins and Draymond Green to shoulder the burden.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) is probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (low back tightness) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (left pelvic contusion) are questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) are out.

Tip-Off: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Chase Center — San Francisco, California