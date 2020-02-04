Lakers vs. Spurs: 3 Things to Know (2/4/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers finish their season series with the San Antonio Spurs.

1) AD’s hitting from all over

Anthony Davis has taken his game to another level over the Lakers’ last three contests, averaging 29.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 60.4% from the field.

Davis’ offense has been unlocked by his ability to hit from outside. Over those three games, he’s hit 16-of-27 on jumpers (59.3%) — with strong clips from both mid-range and 3-point land.

Davis has also been a beast at the rim (68.2%) and the free throw line (19-of-22), but his J’s have been the biggest key of late.

AD with the fadeaway package



(: @SpectrumSN)

2) LeBron’s putting in work too

It’s been two months since the Lakers’ last meeting with the Spurs, but it’s safe to say that Davis and LeBron James’ performances are well-remembered in the Alamo City.

In the team’s first two games, both AD (22.0 pts, 11.5 reb) and the King (27.0 pts, 13.5 ast) took over, as the Lakers captured victories fueled by star power and tough defense.

Both players also shined in L.A.’s last game — a victory in Sacramento — with Davis leading the team in scoring (21) and LeBron tallying yet another triple-double (15 pts, 11 ast, 10 reb). Avery Bradley (19 pts) also had his best offensive game yet, as the Lakers torched the Kings with an 81-point first half.

Avery out here playing with 'em



(: @SpectrumSN)

3) Sweep is on the line

The Lakers went 20 years without sweeping the Spurs, but now they are just one win away from doing it for the second time in three years.

It certainly won’t be easy, as San Antonio played them tough in both of the first two games. The Spurs also boast an offense just outside of the top ten, despite relying on a heavy degree of mid-range shots.

DeMar DeRozan — perhaps the master from the mid-range — has been the key to the offense, averaging 23.1 points on a career-best 54% from the field. He’s been sizzling of late, putting up 31.0 points over his last four games. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge is having an awakening from 3-point range to add to his renowned post game.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) and Alex Caruso (neck soreness) are probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Spurs: TBD.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles , California