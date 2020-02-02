Lakers at Kings: 3 Things to Know (2/1/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings.

1) The Show moves forward

Less than 24 hours after an emotionally draining night at STAPLES Center, the Lakers are tasked with hitting the hardwood once again.

Last night was one of the most soul-stirring in NBA history, as the Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the seven others who tragically lost their lives last Sunday. From Usher’s night-opening rendition of “Amazing Grace” to the final buzzer, it was an unforgettable moment in the history of Los Angeles and basketball.

Perhaps LeBron James said it best:

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

2) AD is on a mission

While Damian Lillard’s 48-point outburst gave Portland the victory on Friday, Anthony Davis put on a performance that Lakers fans were able to rally behind.

The Brow went to another level, dropping 37 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks on the Blazers, who were unable to keep him contained on either side of the court.

AD also sunk three 3-pointers — including a four-point play — but his sweetest jumper was reminiscent of the Mamba himself, as he drew contact with a Kobe-like pump-fake.

The pump-fake. The and-1. It’s just right.



(: spectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/FydnEQPfOn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

3) Kings looking to beat LA (twice)

Sacramento boasts plenty of young talent, led by two guys averaging 20 point a night: De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.

Fox was a menace on the court in DTLA just two days ago, as the speed demon dropped 34 points in a victory over the Clippers — Sacramento’s third win in four games. Meanwhile, Hield — a lifelong superfan of Kobe — will look to prove himself against his childhood favorite team, as he ranks third in the NBA in made 3-pointers (3.7).

The Kings will be especially motivated against their SoCal foes, as the Lakers took the first meeting of the season.

Injury Report

Lakers: TBD.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (left foot soreness) and Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness) are out.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California