LeBron, AD Among Top Vote-Getters in 1st All-Star Returns

The first returns for 2020 All-Star voting are in, and the Lakers’ superstars are atop their position group.

LeBron James leads all Western Conference frontcourt players with 1,020,851 votes, while Anthony Davis is right behind him with 955,246.

Both are also in position to potentially become one of the All-Star captains, which are determined by which player receives the most votes in each conference. James and Davis are currently second and third in the West, within striking distance of Dallas’ Luka Doncic (1,074,957).

But LeBron and AD aren’t the only Lakers who made the top ten in their groups.

Alex Caruso received the eighth-most votes among the West’s guards (92,333), while Dwight Howard was 10th in the frontcourt (69,785).