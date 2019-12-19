Lakers at Bucks: 3 Things to Know (12/19/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ battle for first place with the Milwaukee Bucks.

1) Dwight put the team on his shoulders in Indy

Dwight Howard is coming off the top performance of his season, having dropped 20 points on a perfect 10-for-10 clip in Monday’s loss to the Pacers.

Howard has been excellent for the Lakers all season long, but it’s primarily been via the more under-the-radar plays that don’t always show up in the box score. But in Indianapolis, the future Hall of Famer was in his element, thriving out of the pick-and-roll and cuts to the hoop, without missing a shot from the field.

But that didn’t mean Dwight neglected his other responsibilities. He scrapped on the offensive glass, battled defensively and generally stepped up in the absence of Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain).

2) Matchup of the Night: ??? vs. Giannis

Davis’ playing status will (obviously) be critical in the Lakers’ matchup with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The superstar looks primed for a potential repeat, as he ranks second in the NBA in scoring (31.7) and fifth in rebounds (12.8) — while leading the league in double-doubles (24), points in the paint (19.2) and fast-break points (6.6). Oh, and he dropped 48 points in his most recent game (a shocking loss that ended Milwaukee’s 18-game winning streak).

Davis — who is 8-4 head-to-head against Giannis all-time — is one of the rare players with the length and athleticism to give Antetokounmpo any kind of problems. If he’s able to play, it will likely be one of the biggest individual matchups of the season. If he isn’t, then Jared Dudley (and potentially LeBron James) will have a huge assignment on their desk.

3) Best vs. Best

This is perhaps the most-anticipated matchup of the young NBA season, as both teams come in with matching 24-4 records, with the winner taking over as first place in the entire league.

The East-leading Bucks have been absolute monsters on both sides of the ball, leading the Association in defensive rating (102.0) while ranking second in offensive rating (114.4). They play at hyperspeed with the league’s fastest pace and most fast-break points. They are threats from inside and out, leading the NBA in paint scoring and hitting the third-most 3-pointers.

But the Lakers have an impressive artillery themselves, as they’re the only other team ranked among the top five in both offensive (fifth) and defensive (third) rating. They also shoot the league’s best field goal percentage, are tied with Milwaukee for first in points in the paint, and average the most steals and blocks.

It should be a showdown worthy of the top team in each conference.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) is probable. Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) and DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehab) are out.

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (right fibula avulsion fracture) and Dragan Bender (right ankle sprain) are out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin