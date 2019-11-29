Lakers vs. Wizards: 3 Things to Know (11/29/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers return home to face the Washington Wizards.

1) AD is coming off another wild performance

Anthony Davis wasn’t about to lose his New Orleans homecoming. The seven-year Pelican was the Lakers’ offense for most of the night, dropping 41 points on Wednesday, as L.A. won its ninth straight game.

New Orleans dared to guard Davis with a revolving cast of guards for most of the night, so AD took advantage with six buckets out of post-ups and an 11-of-13 clip inside the restricted area. His explosive night now has him up to eighth in the NBA in scoring.

But Davis’ most impressive moment of the night came on the defensive end. With the Pelicans looking to tie or take the lead in the game’s final seconds, the early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner used his massive lane to envelop former Laker Brandon Ingram and seal the win with a steal.

Game on the line. Anthony Davis in lockdown mode pic.twitter.com/iTjnzxbZTa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

2) Matchup to watch: Green vs. Beal

The Lakers are facing one of the few players averaging more points than Davis this season. Bradley Beal is off to a scorching start, having dropped 35 points in Wednesday’s win over Phoenix to push himself up to fourth in the NBA in scoring.

Beal is a deadly shooter and indefatigable athlete. The Wizards run a ton of actions for him, both off handoffs and screens, and he is a frequent visitor to the free throw line.

Starting shooting guard Danny Green should get the first assignment on Beal. A defensive linchpin, Green has the size and anticipation to at least make Beal work for his buckets. On the other side of the ball, the sharpshooter is looking to snap out of a slump, having missed his last nine 3-point attempts.

3) Wizards can fill the bucket … but can they defend it?

After visiting Ingram and Josh Hart on Wednesday, L.A. will face another host of former Lakers: Moe Wagner, Thomas Bryant, Isaiah Thomas and Isaac Bonga.

Wagner has been one of the most efficient players in the entire league this season, ranking eighth in 3-point percentage (47.5) and leading the league from inside the arc (72.8%). Bryant (14.8 points) has been a sledgehammer in the pick-and-roll.

Washington boasts one of the NBA’s most lethal offenses, averaging a league-high 119.4 points, while tying the Lakers for the Association’s best field goal percentage (48.2). The problem is that the other side of the floor has been absolutely ghastly, with the Wiz surrendering an NBA-high 120.8 points per game.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore right shoulder) is probable. Avery Bradley (hairline fracture, right leg) and DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee) are out. Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Jr. and Kostas Antetokounmpo are on G League assignment.

Wizards: C.J. Miles (left wrist ligament injury), Ian Mahinmi (strained right Achilles) and John Wall (left Achilles rehab) are out. Admiral Schofield and Justin Robinson are on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California