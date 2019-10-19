Norvell Goes for 29 in Lakers' Preseason Conclusion

The Lakers’ preseason didn’t end with victory, but thanks to Zach Norvell Jr. there were some fireworks at the finale.

The undrafted rookie dropped 29 points — most of any Laker this preseason — though his team fell to Golden State, 124-103.

“I’m just comfortable letting it fly,” Norvell said. “I’m a shooter — so any shot I shoot I feel like’s it’s going in, honestly.”

On a two-way contract, the former Gonzaga Bulldog was electric on offense, canning five 3-pointers in a variety of fashions — spotting up, off screens and off the dribble.

He also did some work inside the arc, including on the play of the night when he went behind his back, causing defender Jordan Poole to fall to the ground, where he watched Norvell finish with an and-1 layup.

It was the second time this week that Norvell crossed Poole to the floor, and both plays ended with a bucket plus the foul.

“I’m just trying to break them down, get to the basket,” Norvell said. “It’s pretty cool to see [my teammates] go crazy though.”

Despite the loss, the Lakers did enjoy some other impressive individual performances. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope popped off for 14 first-quarter points and finished with 25.

Devontae Cacok had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Demetrius Jackson added 11 points and nine assists. Kostas Antetokounmpo pitched in seven points, six rebounds and five blocks.

However, it was not enough against the sweet-shooting backcourt of Stephen Curry (32 points) and D’Angelo Russell (29), who drilled six triples apiece.