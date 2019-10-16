Lakers vs. Warriors: 3 Things to Know (10/16/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers tip off their second annual Pride Night against the Golden State Warriors.

1) Snacks went HAM last game

Zach “Snacks” Norvell Jr. immediately endeared himself to the home crowd in his STAPLES Center debut on Sunday. The undrafted rookie got the spot start and dropped a game-high 22 points to lead the Lakers’ victory over Golden State.

Norvell took no time to get hot, splashing a triple on L.A.’s very first possession en route to 10 points in the first quarter alone. He was lethal with and without the ball in his hands, displaying a level of craft well beyond his 21 years of age.

And he also had the nastiest move of the night, dropping Jordan Poole with a filthy crossover before finishing through contact at the cup with an and-1 layup.

2) Dwight put his whole skill set on display

Dwight Howard joined Norvell in the starting five and made the most of his 22 minutes of court time. He made play after play, finishing the night with 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Howard was even money from the foul line, shooting 8-of-10 on free throws.

While it’s well-known that he can still be an elite glass-cleaner, Howard’s passing and defense were especially impressive. He constantly made the right reads within the offense and thrived on defense both high on the court and back protecting the rim.

3) Return of LBJ and AD?

After playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Sunday, the Lakers could see both of their leaders back in the mix for this one.

James rested the Lakers’ first game back from China, while Davis sat out due to a sprained thumb.

Should Davis be able to play, this will be a much-anticipated home debut for the Lakers’ newest star.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (sprained thumb), Quinn Cook (foot) and Troy Daniels (knee) are TBD. Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left foot) and Talen Horton-Tucker (stress reaction, right foot) are out.

Warriors: Alec Burks (right ankle sprain) is TBD. Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation), Kevon Looney (right hamstring strain), Willie Cauley-Stein (left midfoot sprain) and Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally.

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California