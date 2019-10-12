Lakers Conclude Trip with Shenzhen Exhibition

SHENZHEN — Every precaution will be taken for Anthony Davis, who left the finale of the Lakers’ trip to China with a sprained right thumb.

The prized acquisition of L.A.’s offseason played only 12 minutes in Saturday’s 91-77 loss to Brooklyn. He will have his thumb tested upon the team’s return to Los Angeles.

Davis’ night began with a bit of intrigue, as coach Frank Vogel opted to have him start at center for the first time this preseason, alongside Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Danny Green and LeBron James.

While Davis’ night ended early at least in part due to his sprain, James also played only a dozen minutes and, like AD, scored six points.

However, “King James” put on a show for the packed Shenzhen arena, bringing back his famous chalk-toss pregame routine and scratching early with a spinning finger-roll.

The power and the finesse



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/I5Ew9qlk85 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2019

With L.A.’s all-stars out of the game by halftime, Bradley led the team in scoring by hitting a series of mid-rangers to reach 14 points. He logged 30 minutes — 13 more than any other starter.

It was a rough showing for the Lakers’ offense as a whole. The team shot just 33.7 percent from the field and 5-of-32 on 3-pointers (15.6 percent).

On the other side, Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 22 points.

The Lakers will have a quick turnaround when they are back stateside. Their next exhibition — against Golden State on Monday at STAPLES Center — will be within 48 hours of touching down at LAX.