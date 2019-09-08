Anthony Davis Focuses Offseason on 3-Point Shot

Anthony Davis is already one of the world’s most devastating players from inside the arc. Now the six-time all-star has locked his focus onto becoming an outside threat.

Davis — who scored more points in the paint last season (14.3) than anybody other than MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (17.5) — said during a Twitter Q&A for NBA 2K that his greatest offseason emphasis has been 3-point shooting.

“This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor,” Davis said. “As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. … I for sure want to get that [percentage] in the high 30s. By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible … and hopefully win a championship.”

Q: #2KDay @AntDavis23 https://t.co/iqZwxYD2iK… Where do you think you have most improved your game this summer? And what do you hope to accomplish in LA this season?

- @UltimateR2001



A: pic.twitter.com/bydPlh5QbT — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2019

Getting to that high 30s threshold would be another key improvement for Davis, who has made large strides with his shooting since entering the league.

During his first five seasons, he shot just 29.0 percent beyond the arc. Over his last two, that mark has swelled to 33.6.

Davis putting added emphasis on his 3-point game is welcome news to the Lakers, who are relying heavily on Davis being able to space the floor, given that he will spend the majority of his minutes alongside a non-shooting center (either JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard). If Davis is a weapon beyond the arc, that will open up much-needed room for teammates like LeBron James to attack inside.

While Davis shot 33.1 percent on 3s last season (respectable for a big man, but not exactly lethal), an encouraging sign was how efficient he when given the opportunity to spot up.

Davis is already one of the greatest ball-handling big men that the game has ever seen, but his handle is much more effective when driving to the hoop. He shot just 2-of-23 on 3-pointers off the dribble, according to NBA.com.

On the flip side, Davis — who has great form when hopping into his treys — was excellent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, hitting 37.7 percent of them. And he is sure to see plenty more of those efficient looks now that he is playing with LeBron, one of the greatest playmakers of all-time.

And the chemistry is already there between the two superstars thanks to some … “Taco Tuuuuuuesday!”