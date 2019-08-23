NBA TV to Air Kobe Bryant Marathon on 8/24

A Mamba marathon is coming to NBA TV. In honor of his jersey numbers (8/24), the network will air a daylong marathon of some of his greatest games on Saturday.

From winning the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie to dropping 60 points in his career finale, Bryant’s greatest hits will be running all day.

Below is the day’s schedule (all times Pacific).

6:30 a.m. — Rookie Kobe soars to the Slam Dunk Contest title in Cleveland. (Also airs at 2:30 a.m. Sunday)

7 a.m. — Nineteen-year-old Kobe scores 33 points in a duel with Michael Jordan (36 points).

9 a.m. — Bryant erupts for 48 points and 16 rebounds to eliminate Sacramento in the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals.

11 a.m. — Kobe scores 81 points in a single game — the second-most in NBA history.

1 p.m. — Kobe puts up 32 points in an overtime win over Orlando in Game 4 of the 2009 NBA Finals (Also airs at 11:30 p.m.).

7:30 p.m. — Bryant scores 60 points in the final game of his career.

9:30 p.m. — Kobe fills in for Shaq, pours in 28 points, including several clutch overtime baskets, in Game 4 of the 2000 NBA Finals.