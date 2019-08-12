Lakers Scheduled for League-High 43 National TV Games

The Lakers remain the NBA’s top TV draw, as Monday’s schedule drop revealed that they are set to play a league-leading 43 nationally televised games.

The next-closest team, Golden State, is one game short of the Lakers, who will have more than half of their season available to a national audience.

The purple and gold will play a league-high 14 games on ESPN and are also tied with the Warriors for the most on TNT (12). Twelve matchups on NBA TV and five on ABC round out the national TV appearances.

This total does not include two nationally televised preseason games.

The remainder of the Lakers’ season will be available on Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers' television home, which will also carry 19 of the national TV games as a side-by-side broadcast.