'Always Great Battles': Davis on Facing Kuzma, Teaming Up

It didn’t take long for Kyle Kuzma to feel the AD effect.

While visiting Shanghai, news broke that superstar Anthony Davis had been traded to the Lakers. Fans in China are already crazy for the Lakers, and Kuzma, but this development sent them into a frenzy.

Bro I just got mobbed in Shanghai thanks @AntDavis23 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 16, 2019

Fast-forward a month, when Davis was asked about Kuzma during his introductory press conference at UCLA Health Training Center.

“Kuz is an unbelievable player,” Davis said. “A young player steadily growing, always working on his craft. Any time I’ve played against him, it was always great battles. He can shoot it, he can stretch the floor, he can put it down, he can finish, he’s got some post moves. So I’m very excited about playing alongside him.”

Taking a look at the film, AD was spot-on with his evaluation. In five head-to-head matchups, Kuzma averaged 22.0 points, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 38.7 from 3-point range. He also showed off every skill that Davis highlighted.

SHOOTING AND FLOOR-STRETCHING



BALL-HANDLING AND FINISHING



POST MOVES



But a six-time all-star isn’t to be outdone. Both players scored 20-plus points in each meeting, with Davis producing some insane numbers.

“The Brow” hung up 30.8 points and 13.8 rebounds a night, while hitting 62.4 percent from the field. And he displayed some of the same skills for which he applauded Kuzma.

SHOOTING AND FLOOR-STRETCHING



BALL-HANDLING AND FINISHING



POST MOVES

