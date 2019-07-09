Summer Lakers Pack Stats But Still Fall Versus Warriors

LAS VEGAS — While the summer Lakers found individual success, it could not coalesce into a needed victory.

Shooting and turnovers were the difference-maker, as the Lakers lost an 88-80 game to Golden State, falling to 0-3 at the Las Vegas Summer League and effectively eliminating them from a chance at tournament play.

The Lakers had their moments and, in fact, led for most of the first half. They followed the lead of Jordan Caroline, who had his best performance yet with a game-high 27 points. He splashed three triples and also did some work getting to the hoop, where the Warriors couldn’t help but foul him, as he shot a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Codi Miller-McIntyre nearly had himself a historic night, finishing with seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The point guard was a dealer in the pick-and-roll, and finished just one trey shy of joining former Laker Lonzo Ball as the only players in recorded history to notch a summer league triple-double.

Codi Miller-McIntyre shakes his way in to an and-1 for #LakersSummer

Devontae Cacok also added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

But the Lakers shot just 36.0 percent from the field as a team, including a paltry 5-of-28 on 3-pointers. They also committed 21 turnovers.

Thomas & Mack Center’s courtside was packed with Lakers representatives, including head coach Frank Vogel and assistant coach Jason Kidd. New Laker Quinn Cook was there to watch his new squad face his old one, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also attended.

The Lakers will face New York on Wednesday at 6:30 PT before closing out summer league with a consolation game on either Friday or Saturday.