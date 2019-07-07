Vegas Lakers Drop Close Contest to Clippers

LAS VEGAS — The fight was there to erase a mammoth deficit, but it was not quite enough to ever actually take the lead.

In a battle between LA teams set out in the desert, the Lakers rallied from a 22-point hole to tie the game late into the third quarter, yet the Clippers finished strong for a 93-87 victory.

LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis — who was officially traded to the Lakers that day — were among those sitting courtside as the summer Lakers fought back into it.

Playing their fifth game in six nights, L.A. followed Devontae Cacok, who continued his impressive summer league run by hounding the offensive glass and skying for lobs, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Your daily Devontae Cacok dunk highlight.#LakeShow (: ESPNU) pic.twitter.com/6FX9FFPLgj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 7, 2019

Joe Young added 17 points of his own, albeit on 18 shots, while Nick Perkins ground his way to 13 points and nine rebounds.

But with two-way contract-holder Zach Norvell out due to an SI joint contusion (which will have him day-to-day moving forward), the Lakers were never able to fully reel in the Clippers, who were led by a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double from Mfiondu Kabengele.