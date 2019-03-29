Lakers vs. Hornets: 3 Things to Know (3/29/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ Friday night battle with the Charlotte Hornets.

1) The King is in dealer mode

The Lakers certainly missed LeBron James in Wednesday’s loss to Utah, as they were held to only 100 points on 38.1 percent shooting.

James has long been one of the NBA’s elite passers, but recently he’s dedicated even more of his usage to setting up his teammates. Since the start of February, LeBron leads the league in assists with 10.2 per game.

This surge has James tied with Chris Paul for third in the NBA in assists this season (8.2). Obviously also an elite scorer, James is also tied with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for fifth-most points (27.4). A testament to his offensive versatility, he is only player among the top five for both.

2) Kemba is coming for buckets

Last time the Lakers faced Charlotte they held all-star Kemba Walker to his smallest scoring total over his last three years. With Lonzo Ball as his primary defender, Walker managed only four points on 2-of-13 shooting.

However, with Ball — L.A.’s top defensive guard — out for the season, the Lakers will need others to step up. Rajon Rondo was tasked with shadowing Bradley Beal two games ago, and was praised by coach Luke Walton despite Beal’s 32 points.

Whoever has to guard Walker is likely in for a long night. He’s a top-15 scorer (25.2), fifth in made triples (3.2) and one of the game’s deadliest out of pick-and-rolls. He’s also been clutch, ranking fourth in fourth-quarter scoring (7.6), with LeBron as one of the few averaging more (8.5).

Speaking of James: Eight years into Walker’s career, he’s still seeking his first win over LeBron, who is 27-0 in their head-to-head matchups.

LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists - all team-highs #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/UmkEFlEj7f — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2018

3) Charlotte is peaking just in time for a push

This game is absolutely crucial for the Hornets, who are only 1 1/2 games behind Miami for the final playoff spot in the East. (With eight games left, they are also one behind Orlando for ninth.)

Fortunately for Charlotte, its offense has surged during its current four-game win streak, with victories over playoff-bound squads like Toronto, Boston and San Antonio.

As with most of their successes this season, the Hornets can thank Walker for this recent run. He dropped 38 points and 11 assists in Tuesday’s overtime win over the Spurs, and came one rebound short of a triple-double.

Sophomore Dwayne Bacon has picked the right time to take a leap, scoring 44 points across his last two games, while rookie Miles Bridges and Willy Hernangomez have also made key contributions.

Injury Report

Lakers: LeBron James (sore left groin) and Mike Muscala (tibialis posterior tendinitis) are probable. Reggie Bullock (right plantar fasciitis) and Tyson Chandler (flu) are questionable. Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm), Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right knee debridement procedure) are out.

Hornets: Jeremy Lamb (right ankle sprain) is probable. Cody Zeller (left knee soreness) is out. Joe Chealey is on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California