Trudell's Twitter Q & A

After the Lakers defeated Oklahoma City 138-128 in OT on Thursday night, I answered some questions on the team's flight to Houston in advance of Saturday evening's game against the Rockets:

Zubac had his career high of 26 tonight on only 14 FGA’s, and was a +35. He’s obviously earned the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates. Trick is it’s hard to play 3 centers (as they have been) especially as it limits small line ups. But still … “yes” is the answer. https://t.co/yJ0jp1ezqN — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

It’s definitely a squad that gets along well, which is a bit more common than some would think, but definitely not a given. Everybody seems to get along well off the court, from an outside perspective. https://t.co/rUyDfri61T — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Depends on health, of course. When healthy, they were in 4th and looked to be getting better. They’re 8th after 3 weeks sans LeBron/Rondo, but will get both back and young guys should continue to play better as they did tonight. https://t.co/4FjIRDKHN1 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Thought he was pretty good, even though his shot wasn’t falling at all. He was looking to pass, and had a career high 11 dimes, and was also effective defensively not just tonight but really all season. https://t.co/AmqKemctdA — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

That’s a tough call. Luke Walton mentioned several guys, but led with @joshhart, and @ZO2_ echoed his coach’s praise for Hart. Kuz and Lonzo carried the offense at various times, but I’d probably cheat and split it between Zubac and Hart. https://t.co/BAw0uXVicK — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Well, a tough road win against a Western team will certainly balance out a rough home loss like they had against Cleveland or New York this month. The Bulls win was expected, and doesn’t impact mood the same way, naturally. https://t.co/2OExZMOQKQ — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Several teams have been trying to get @champagnennuts to join their broadcast, but MT is completely untouchable. @LAIreland is his agent, and won’t even take phone calls. https://t.co/ADtzhvd60W — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Both teams typically are trying to be the one the play harder. Impossible for one team to find the specific energy/effort as compared to the opponent for all 82. So many things impact effort, as well. https://t.co/Vp4a6rzC6I — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Yes. He has some genuine and natural leadership qualities (funny, smart, teammates like him, plays the right way on both ends of the floor). Not easy for young guys to step up vocal leadership on the court, but I think it’ll come increasingly for him in the NBA. https://t.co/h4OzAKvVKr — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Gotta remember that Zubac is only 21 years old. Still has a lot of room for growth. Bigs take longer to develop, and he’s made some real strides. Zu’s favorite player growing up was Marc Gasol, and Gasol didn’t come to the NBA until he was 24, or hit his prime until age 27. https://t.co/0dhFh8cpfQ — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Good question, because Houston’s been going really small the last two games aside from Nene. Have to assume Lakers will go small to match at times, which means Kuz or Beasley at the 5. Maybe some Wagner, too. https://t.co/4umksVk7IG — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Kuz consistently says he doesn’t care about whether he makes or misses a shot, he has the same level of confidence for the next one. Tonight 7 3’s went in, but they haven’t been up to this point. But again, that hasn’t impacted his confidence, clearly. https://t.co/1CvXTmVuC0 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019

Suppose it helps the collective confidence to see early makes, which relieves pressure on subsequent shooters. They started 9 for 9 I believe, ultimately making 19 of 21 (90.1%). That percentage isn’t sustainable, but they can improve on their league-worst 68.3%, certainly. https://t.co/pt8m5jPY1S — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2019