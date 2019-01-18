Young Lakers Answer Call in Overtime Comeback at OKC

When a controversial call against Lonzo Ball allowed Oklahoma City to force overtime, the Lakers’ sophomore point guard didn’t dwell on his misfortune.

Instead, Ball guided his team through the extra period, taking the lead for good by winning a jump ball against a player four inches taller than him before swishing the go-ahead 3-pointer from video-game-range.

Ball finished the night with 18 points and 10 assists, as the Lakers put forth a titanic effort for a come-from-behind 138-128 overtime victory against the Thunder.

“We know that Zo can do it,” coach Luke Walton said. “It’s what we know he can become and it’s what we encourage him to do as often as possible. You can see it when he has that confidence going. … He can do a little bit of everything when he’s feeling like that.”

Lakers take the lead for good on a big-time sequence from Lonzo Ball.



Beats a 6'9" power forward for the jump ball. Drains the 27-foot triple. pic.twitter.com/zbEqZjY9IR — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 18, 2019

The Lakers’ 10-point victory was all the more impressive considering they dug themselves into an early 17-point deficit.

But the young core was determined to rein the Thunder back in.

Kyle Kuzma had the night’s hot hand, pouring in 32 points, including a whopping seven 3-pointers on only 12 attempts. Kuzma entered the night shooting just 29.6 percent from 3-point range, but was lethal for a team that made a season-high 19 triples.

Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac had himself a career night down low, racking up a personal-best 26 points on 12-of-14 shooting, while battling for a dozen rebounds (including six on the offensive glass).

Zubac continues to dominate in the paint!#LakeShow (: TNT) pic.twitter.com/9vCISQft1W — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 18, 2019

“He’s really been big for us all year,” Ball said of Zubac. “Every time he’s gotten minutes he’s producing. Today we had him on the floor. Didn’t look like he was tired to be that big. I was proud of him.”

Josh Hart served as the Lakers’ energy generator, pitching in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double while making one hustle play after another. And although Brandon Ingram shot just 1-of-9 from the field, he directed the offense with a career-high 11 assists.

“We got contributions from everybody,” Walton said. “This is a really hard place to win. That’s a playoff team.”

Excellent minutes from Josh Hart on both ends of the floor.



Rips the ball from Schroder, leads (and nudges) him into Zubac's screen before burying the trey. pic.twitter.com/an5sPmDRJE — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 18, 2019

Indeed, Oklahoma City (26-18) currently occupies third place in the Western Conference — five spots ahead of the Lakers (25-21). And it was certainly a postseason atmosphere as L.A. mounted its comeback.

The rally revolved around the Lakers’ offense, which had plummeted since LeBron James went down with a groin injury. But they were scorching against the Thunder, shooting 50.5 percent and handing out 37 assists.

However, OKC was unconscious from downtown, hitting a franchise-record 22 3-pointers. Down by three in the final seconds of regulation, the Thunder tied the game on a so-called “3-point attempt,” as Ball intentionally fouled Russell Westbrook, who hoisted a shot after the contact.

Referee Tom Washington admitted that the officiating crew should have given Oklahoma City the ball out of bounds, but they instead sent Westbrook to the line, where he hit all of his free throws to send the game to OT.

Despite the momentum swinging in OKC’s favor, the Lakers held strong and dominated the overtime period. Ball hit his big triple and added a driving layup. Kuzma struck on a pull-up jumper. Zubac scored at the rim and assisted on Ingram’s game-sealing dunk.

Two-handed flush for Ingram! pic.twitter.com/aUCERpgCUu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 18, 2019

And they were even more impressive on defense, holding Oklahoma City to 2-of-13 shooting in overtime, outscoring their hosts 16-6.

It was message delivered on the road, in front of a nationally televised audience. Among those that took notice: two guys called Magic and the King.

.@Lakers win over OKC was a total team effort. Every Laker made a contribution. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 18, 2019