Lakers, Dwyane Wade Salute Each Other After Final Matchup

From tip-off to final buzzer, there was extra electricity pulsing through STAPLES Center, as the legendary Dwyane Wade competed against the Lakers for the final time.

The game featured a standing ovation from the L.A. crowd, along with a video tribute from the Lakers organization. And it ended in the most Hollywood way possible, with Wade’s close friend, LeBron James, guarding him on the final possession.

After the buzzer sounded on his last dance with the Lakers, Wade took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the Lakers’ video and the atmosphere in the arena.

Prior to the game, both players did their part in hyping up their final head-to-head matchup.

Wade posted a series of three photos featuring him and James: their very first game against each other as rookies; their iconic mid-dunk photo in Milwaukee; and their second on-court championship celebration.

Meanwhile, LeBron opted for the comedic route, sharing a video of him and Wade’s faces pasted onto a scene of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from “Bad Boys II.”

Aside from the game itself, it was like James and Wade had never stopped being teammates.

The two worked out together before tip-off, and went out for a postgame dinner with fellow Heat teammate Udonis Haslem.

If there was one person who appreciated playing Wade for the final time as much as James, it was Josh Hart.

Wade has been Hart’s favorite player since childhood, and is the reason why the sophomore guard wears No. 3.

“Having an opportunity to talk to Josh Hart after the game and hear the inspiration I had on his career,” Wade said, “that’s just so humbling to me.”

Wade gifted Hart the pair of Li-Ning Way of Wade All City 7s that he wore in the game, signing them with the message: “I love the way you play this game. Reminds me of me. Keep going.”

And Hart wasn’t the only young Laker who wanted to show some respect to a retiring legend.

Kyle Kuzma — who was matched up against Wade for much of the night — also took the opportunity to give his appreciation to an “all time great.”