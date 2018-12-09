LeBron Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to Grizzlies Equipment Manager

LeBron James’ awareness might only be matched by his generosity.

Late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win in Memphis, James had his bodyguard call over the Grizzlies’ assistant equipment manager, 23-year-old Brian’e Miller.

James had a gift for Miller: his game-worn pair of purple Nike LeBron 16s.

James included a hug after giving Miller the shoes off his feet, and she began to tear up as she left the Lakers’ bench.

Having spent the first 15 seasons of his career in the Eastern Conference, James only visited Memphis once a year. But he noticed Miller’s footwear, as she worked Saturday’s game in a pair of kicks from LeBron’s Josh Elliot collection.

“Every year I come here, she’s always worn a very exclusive pair of my shoes,” James said. “And I’ve always noticed it, and I’ve never said anything to her.

“Tonight I said something to her for the first time, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always been Team LeBron. Always.’ So she got a pair of LeBrons.”

LeBron gave his game-work shoes to a woman who works for the Grizzlies. He hugged her late in the fourth quarter and she was very emotional. Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/VZVBheKxhi — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 9, 2018

Elliot wasn’t the only one in Memphis who left with something of LeBron’s.

He also gave his armband to a boy sitting behind the Lakers’ bench, and gifted his sleeve to another young fan as he left the court.