3 Things to Know: Lakers at Spurs (12/7/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ rematch with the San Antonio Spurs.

1) LeBron hit supernova mode again

With the Lakers running out of time against the Spurs on Wednesday, LeBron James took over with another incredible performance.

The 16-time all-star finished the night with 42 points and six assists, including an absolutely dominant fourth quarter.

San Antonio had no response for his brilliance, as James poured in 20 points in the final period by shooting 7-of-8 from the field (plus three assists).

The NBA’s leader in fast-break points, LeBron hammered the Spurs in transition and also launched three clutch 3-pointers — one of which was from halfcourt-logo range.

2) Playmakers wanted

With Rajon Rondo (broken hand) still on the mend and Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) absent from the road trip, the Lakers are missing two of their primary options to run point.

However, this roster was built with playmaking in mind, so there are several candidates who can step up.

For all of his individual might, LeBron is one of the game’s best passers. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball had one of his best nights of the season on Wednesday, handing out nine assists.

Lance Stephenson and Svi Mykhailiuk are options to fill in at point for Ingram, but don’t sleep on Kyle Kuzma.

The sophomore has been showing off his all-around skill-set over the last six games, including averaging 4.0 assists (compared to just 1.2 before).

3) Spurs are looking for vengeance

San Antonio had Wednesday’s game in its grasp, leading by eight points with eight minutes left before James’ takeover.

It’s been that sort of a stretch for the Spurs, who are hungry for a win after dropping four of their last five games.

Despite their recent woes, they still have plenty of talent — and a 2-1 series lead over the Lakers this season.

DeMar DeRozan has been a problem all year, with the all-star averaging a whopping 31.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists against the purple and gold. Plus, Rudy Gay already dropped 31 points in L.A. this week, and LaMarcus Aldridge is always a tough assignment down low.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Rajon Rondo (right hand surgery) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Spurs: Pau Gasol (left foot soreness) and Dejounte Murray (right ACL tear) are out. Lonnie Walker IV, Drew Eubanks and Ben Moore are on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas