3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Suns (12/2/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ early tip-off against the Phoenix Suns.

1) LeBron has been on a rampage

It’s been back-to-back vintage performances for LeBron James, who unleashed 38 points on Indiana Thursday, then dropped 28 on Dallas the next day.

While James’ jumper has been solid during this sample — 5-of-10 from mid-range, 4-of-11 on 3-pointers — his biggest weapon has been his unparalleled ability to finish at the rim.

Over those last two games, LeBron has shot a ridiculous 18-of-22 in the restricted area (81.8 percent). He has gotten there in a variety of ways, including: tossing defenders aside off the drive, getting out ahead on fast-breaks and working pick-and-rolls with a wide variety of teammates.

LeBron goes high off the glass to beat the shot clock!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/qJ4SjTjcSL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2018

2) The defense continues to hit new heights

The Lakers’ have cracked the NBA’s top 10 in defensive rating (106.8) after boasting the league’s third-best defense in the month of November (103.5).

Following suffocating defensive performances against both the Pacers and Mavericks, there are plenty of players worthy of recognition.

JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler have continued the invaluable rim protection they’ve provided since first joining the Lakers. Brandon Ingram’s length has been swallowing opponents. Kyle Kuzma has thrived chasing shooters around screens (rather than grappling with bigs).

But the biggest standout has been Lonzo Ball, whose five steals against Dallas sparked a 31-13 advantage in fast-break points that helped swing the game. Ball has been excellent both on and off the ball this entire season, but has taken it up a notch in recent games, using his length, quick hands and instincts to give opponents fits.

Lonzo Ball putting those quick hands to use with four first-half steals.



Lakers scored on all of them, with Zo scoring, assisting or drawing a foul. pic.twitter.com/wREVfvuWv6 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 1, 2018

3) It’s time for business

It has been a frigid start for Phoenix, which sports the NBA’s second-worst point differential (-10.9) and ranks among the bottom five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

That blend has led to a 4-18 record, tying Cleveland for last place in the league.

But — as the Lakers learned when the Cavaliers nearly upset them 11 days ago — there is no such thing as an automatic win in the NBA.

And the Suns certainly have some firepower. Devin Booker, now playing point guard, is in full control of the offense, ranking 12th in the NBA in scoring (24.5) and 11th in assists (7.0).

Meanwhile, first-overall pick Deandre Ayton is living up to the hype. He is averaging a double-double, placing second among rookies in points (16.5) and first in rebounds (10.2), while also shooting the eighth-best percentage in the entire league (61.2).

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out. Isaac Bonga, Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Suns: Devin Booker (toe) is probable. T.J. Warren (ankle) is doubtful.

Tip-Off: 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 1110 KRDC and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California