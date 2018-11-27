3 Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets (11/27/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers pay a visit to the Denver Nuggets.

1) Ball movement is key to getting back on track

While Rajon Rondo may be on the return path from a broken hand, the Lakers are looking for better playmaking in his absence.

Since Rondo’s injury five games ago, the Lakers have averaged 42 fewer passes per night. This has had a ripple effect for an offense that ranked fourth in scoring (116.9) and fifth in assists (26.0) prior to the injury, and just 22nd (106.6) and 29th (18.6), respectively, after.

While Rondo was second among bench players in assists before he went down, the Lakers have enough passing talent to at least fill some of the void.

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball are two of the game’s top distributors, and will look to make the extra pass a contagious reaction for their team.

2) JaVale is eating shots for dinner

How long has it been since the Lakers have employed a shot-blocker like JaVale McGee? Well, the 7-footer had seven rejections against Orlando on Sunday — the most by a Laker since Andrew Bynum had seven of his own 11 years ago.

While it was the most swat-filled performance of McGee’s season, it was far from unexpected for a player who ranks second in the NBA in blocks with 2.79 per game.

And McGee has also been altering the shots that he hasn’t been able to get his claws on. Opponents have shot just 48.4 percent at the rim with McGee defending it — the highest defensive success rate in the league.

It’s been a banner year for the 11-year vet, who has also been a dunk factory averaging a career-best 13.2 points.

JaVale McGee rejected 7 of Orlando's shots today to go along with his 12 points and 7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/URlEPRylXK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 25, 2018

3) Denver is on the ascent

It’s been more than a month since the Lakers handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season, beginning a spiral that saw Denver lose six of seven games.

But the Nuggets have recovered since then, winning three straight while climbing to fourth in defensive rating and eight in offensive rating, as one of only three teams in the top 10 for both.

LeBron James was brilliant in that original meeting five games into the season, dropping a triple-double on Denver with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

He has been electrifying lately, averaging 30/8/6 over his last nine games, while the Lakers have gone 7-2.

LeBron James tallied his first triple-double as a Laker, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists tonight against Denver #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/J3zkVEzX4w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2018

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out. Isaac Bonga, Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Nuggets: Gary Harris (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Will Barton (right hip/core muscle surgery), Isaiah Thomas (right hip surgery), Michael Porter Jr. (low back surgery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Pepsi Center — Denver, Colorado