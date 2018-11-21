3 Things to Know: Lakers at Cavaliers (11/21/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers battle the Cavaliers in LeBron James’ return to Cleveland.

1) All eyes on LeBron

For the first time since leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles, James returns to his former home arena.

The 11-year Cavalier is likely to receive a much different welcome than when he arrived as a member of the Miami Heat in 2010. Fans then infamously booed James and burned his jersey.

Now — after leading Cleveland to four straight NBA Finals and delivering the city’s first major sports championship in 52 years — it will be a hero’s homecoming for LeBron.

In his four years with the Heat, James never took it easy on the Cavs, racking up a 12-1 record against his former club. The Lakers will hope that he repeats his last performance as a visitor in Cleveland, when he dropped 43 points on 14-of-19 shooting in a victory on March 18, 2014.

The Return of the King pic.twitter.com/hTt3TCIbwJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2018

2) LeBron is coming off a vintage performance

If the Cavs have any doubts whether James is still the league’s alpha, they can ask his other former team.

Just three days ago, LeBron went off on the Heat, unloading 51 points on 19-of-31 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point distance.

It was the 12th 50-point game of the King’s career — sixth-most of all-time — and he reached his total by draining one unfathomable shot after another, including six fadeaways and six step-backs.

After scoring 32 more points than anybody else on the floor, James elevated on the league’s scoring list, now ranking second in points per game (28.8).

LeBron James in that zone where he makes difficult shots look like layups.



19 points in the first quarter, including 3 fadeaways and 3 step-back triples. pic.twitter.com/B5RlgyN8bB — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 18, 2018

3) A win would be enormous for the Cavs

A glance at both teams’ records shows that the Lakers are the clear favorites, but all assumptions can be tossed out the window for an emotional game like this one.

With Kevin Love out, the Cavs have sunk to a league-worst 2-13 record, yet the ingredients are there for an upset if the Lakers take them lightly.

Tristan Thompson vacuums the offensive glass and sets smashing screens with the best of them. Former Laker Jordan Clarkson is a mid-range artist and one of the NBA’s top scorers off the bench.

Nineteen-year-old Colin Sexton leads the rookie class in 3-point percentage (52.2), and has averaged 19.5 points in his last four games.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers rank last in the NBA in defensive rating, and place fifth-worst on the offensive side. It’s up to the Lakers to take care of business.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out. Isaac Bonga and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Cavaliers: Kevin Love (left foot surgery), George Hill (right shoulder sprain) and Sam Dekker (left ankle sprain) are out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Quicken Loans Arena — Cleveland, Ohio